Rotary Club empowers eight widows in Ikota community

TO mark its International Month of Economic and Community Development, the Rotary Club of Lekki Golden, District 9112, has empowered eight widows with ₦50,000 each to support their small-scale businesses in the Ikota community.

The club gave out a total of N400,000 to the beneficiaries as part of its commitment to sustainable community impact and economic empowerment for vulnerable groups.

Its President, Dr. Christiana Okenla, emphasised the responsibility of society towards vulnerable populations, underscoring the club’s dedication to lifting disadvantaged community members.

She called on the public to collaborate more actively with government in alleviating hardship within communities, noting that collective effort remains essential for meaningful development.

“Everyone has a role to play in helping vulnerable groups.

“We are teaching compassion and love so that when beneficiaries and their children grow, they can also make a positive impact and be the change they want to see in the world,” she said.

Responding on behalf of the host community, second Vice President, Ikota Development Association, Mr. Benedict Baraba commended the Club for the impactful intervention. He expressed appreciation for the economic empowerment initiative, describing it as a timely contribution to community development.

The widow beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the financial support with the comment that the funds would significantly help them scale their businesses and improve their livelihoods.