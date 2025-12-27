Rotary Club fetes Lagos pupils, teachers at yuletide

It was a day of spreading joy for the pupils and teachers of Oba Yekini Adeniji Elegushi Primary School, Itedo community, Lagos, when the Rotary Club of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, held their annual Christmas/end of year party.

At about 10.00am, the school premises, the party venue, came alive with various activities. Pupils gathered in their numbers and everyone was in a festive mood. The atmosphere was charged when the pupils dressed in different traditional attires entertained the guests dancing to music from various ethnic groups.

The event was more than just a party for everyone that attended.

It was memorable and fun-filled, too. Teachers and members of the club danced happily embodying the true spirit of love and warmth for the season. The day was spiced up with other interesting activities such as games and some competitions.

Past Assistant Governor, Kayode Adeniriokun and Past President, Mrs. Ifeoma Anieze Corona was on hand to cheer the children up. There was so much to eat and drink. Assorted gift items were presented to the pupils while the teachers all smiled homes with bags of rice and groundnut oil.

Club President, Rotn. Comfort Chinwendu Anorue, expressed satisfaction. She said. “The Itedo end-of-year party for the children is more than just a party. Of course, it is a fun-filled day but it is more of a subtle reminder that they are seen, valued, and loved. It’s a chance to make the pupils experience great joy, happiness, laughter, and kindness from their community, which can have a lasting impact on their self-esteem, confidence, and future aspirations.

“The Itedo end of year party is a testament to our commitment of the Rotary Club of Lekki Phase 1, to make a difference in our community. It is a demonstration of our values of service, fellowship, and kindness in action. Our club has been organizing this end-of-year party for more than 10years and each edition has always been Superb.”

On his part, Abiodun Oweye, Committee Chairman of the party said that the Christmas/ end of the year party are the club’s commitment to giving back to community. “Service to humanity is one of the cardinal duties. And we are happy felicitating with the children and putting smiles on their faces. It is an important event which the children look forward to every year and I am happy that we are creating lasting and memorable experiences. We are not only adding value to the children’s lives but building a happy stronger community where every child thrives.”