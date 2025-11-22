Rotary Int’l District 9111 set to host family year-end party

ROTARY Int’l District 9111 is set to host end of-the- year Family of Rotary Party, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Sports Training Ground NITEL Cappa, Oshodi, Lagos.

Rotary District 9111 Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele, in a statement disclosed that, “ the theme is, ‘Familiganza’, adding that adequate arrangements have been made for full participation by over 78 registered clubs in the District.”

The Chairman, Planning Committee, Past Assistant Governor, Samson Okenyi, Said: “It is the time of the year for Rotarians and their families to socialise and unwind in a very conducive environment.”

Also, the Secretary of the Planning Committee, Lekan Olubajo, stated that “Clubs are expected to register and represent their zones, as Clubs in the same zone would be arranged together.”

He added that “ club registration covers the provision of canopy, two dozens of chairs, four tables, electric power connection from the general source, access to participate in all the events, zonal game competitions, entertainment of the children and unlimited access to the Children’s playground, games village and visit to Father Christmas grotto.”