Rotary, partners offer free cleft surgery, bring hope to Lagos families

It was a moment of joy for residents as the Rotary Club, in partnership with local and international organisations, launched free surgeries for children with cleft lip and cleft palate in Lagos.

The week-long medical mission, which began on Monday at the Burns and Trauma Centre, LASUTH Annex, Gbagada, targets 30 beneficiaries, with each surgery valued at about N2 million.

Cleft lip and palate are congenital deformities that occur when facial tissues fail to fuse properly during development. The condition often leads to feeding difficulties, infections in the ears, nose and throat, dental complications, and social stigma.

One of the beneficiaries, Rasidat Oladosu Asiru, expressed gratitude to Rotary International and its partners for performing follow-up surgery on her seven-year-old son, Abdul-Hanneen, who was born with both cleft lip and palate.

She said: “My sorrow was growing because I couldn’t send him to school for fear of ridicule. He couldn’t eat like other children, and I had to feed him specially. I’m overjoyed that Rotary International and their partners gave me this opportunity to perfect my son’s condition. It has saved me from unnecessary spending, and I now encourage other women to trust God for successful surgery for their children.”

Past District Governor of Rotary International, Dr Deinde Shoga, explained that the project was a joint effort between the Lagos State government, the Alliance for Smiles (comprising medical experts from the United States and New Zealand), Rotary Foundation, Rotary International Districts 9111 and 9112, and four Rotary districts from the United States, with contributions from 22 Rotary clubs.

He noted that the Lagos State government provided the Burns and Trauma Centre as a major sponsor, offering facilities and staff support.

Team leader and Mission Director of Alliance for Smiles, Tina Fischlin, said the initiative aims to provide free surgeries to children from poor backgrounds, helping them live productive lives.

She added that the team would return in April to treat those who missed the current phase.

Fischlin explained that while cleft conditions are largely genetic, environmental factors such as lack of folic acid, poor prenatal care, drug use, and alcohol consumption can also contribute. She urged expectant mothers to prioritise good nutrition and prenatal health and encouraged families hiding affected children to bring them forward for treatment.