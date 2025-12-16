 RULAAC petitions IGP over alleged attempt to subvert justice in murder case

Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, alleging attempts to subvert investigation in a murder case and threats to the life of a police officer involved in the matter.



The petition concerns the murder of Nnamdi, a 19-year-old who died after assault by a group of armed youths reportedly led by one Ifeanyi Okeke on May 6, 2025.



According to RULAAC, Okeke and his group attacked the family residence of Jonathan Onuoha, a police officer attached to the Force Intelligence Department (FID), Abuja. Onuoha’s sister and her children were injured, and Nnamdi died two days later.



The Guardian gathered that the Enugu State Police Command investigated the case and established a prima facie case of murder. When the Homicide Unit of the Force Headquarters (FHQ) reportedly took over the case, Okeke was arrested and he implicated others, including his brother, Emmanuel Okeke.



However, RULAAC alleged that officers from the IGP Monitoring Unit were attempting to interfere with the investigation for pecuniary reasons.

A fresh petition alleging cyberbullying and character assassination has been raised against Onuoha and others, and the IGP Monitoring Unit has secured a signal to retrieve the murder case file.



RULAAC viewed this development as a direct assault on due process and the integrity of homicide investigations. It demands that the IGP halts any interference with the case and ensures that the suspects are promptly charged to court.



The petition highlights concerns about obstruction of justice, abuse of police processes, and erosion of public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.



RULAAC emphasised that justice delayed or derailed in a murder case is justice denied, not only to the victim’s family but to society at large.



Urging the IGP to take immediate action to protect Onuoha and his family, who remain under credible threat to their lives, RULAAC called for an internal investigation into the conduct of officers involved in attempting to subvert the murder investigation.



It stated, “The Nigeria Police Force has a responsibility to ensure that murder investigations are conducted professionally and without interference. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the rule of law and public confidence in law enforcement.”



It praised the Enugu State Police Command for its efforts in investigating the case, hoping that the IGP will take decisive action to ensure justice is served.



The petition has sparked concerns about the influence of money and power in undermining justice in Nigeria. RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, emphasised that the organisation would continue to advocate accountability and professionalism in law enforcement.



“As the IGP’s response to the petition is awaited, RULAAC hopes that the police will take concrete action to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of citizens,” Nwanguma added.