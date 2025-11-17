Sanwo-Olu commits to providing enabling environment for MSMEs

Over 700 beneficiaries access free HIV testing at Trade Fair

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the business climate in the state, especially for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



The governor pledged yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair, held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.



Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said his administration had prioritised infrastructure development and the formulation of business-friendly policies to support enterprise growth.



He highlighted major projects, such as the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Blue and Red rail lines, and ongoing road expansions, as key drivers of investment and economic competitiveness.



He noted that Lagos State’s partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) had helped bridge the gap between policy formulation and private-sector needs.



According to him, Lagos’ economy has grown significantly in the last five years, with its GDP rising by nearly 50 per cent and now surpassing the economies of more than 40 African countries.



Sanwo-Olu said the government would continue to streamline regulatory processes through digital one-stop platforms for business registration and approvals.



He also pledged further investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, rail, logistics, and power, while intensifying support for MSMEs, which he described as the backbone of the state’s economy. He also urged stakeholders to collaborate in building value within the state while also exploring opportunities across Africa and globally.



The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folasade Bada Ambrose, said this year’s theme reflects Lagos State’s role as Nigeria’s commercial hub. She noted that the 2025 edition featured the largest Lagos State Pavilion ever mounted, hosting more than 100 MSMEs.

LCCI President, Gabriel Idahosa, applauded the Lagos State government for its support and for delivering a world-class pavilion at the fair. He pledged the chamber’s continued collaboration with the state to expand the fair’s scope, saying, “We are fortunate in Lagos State to have a government that understands business. “Working with the state is like working with a business partner. The state makes things easier for us, and we appreciate that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has successfully concluded its free HIV testing and counselling services at the 2025 Trade Fair.



In a statement yesterday, LSACA said the exercise recorded remarkable participation, with over 700 exhibitors and visitors voluntarily accessing free HIV testing and confidential counselling as part of its ongoing efforts to expand access to HIV services, deepen public awareness, and strengthen Lagos State’s HIV response.



Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr Folakemi Animashaun, described the turnout as highly encouraging, noting that the Trade Fair remains a strategic platform for community engagement due to its diverse attendance.

She emphasised that early detection and timely treatment remain critical to achieving epidemic control, reiterating the state’s resolve to expand HIV testing and counselling centres across the state.