Sanwo-Olu coronates Oki as Ogboni Iduntafa, unveils new palace

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday coronated the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Lagos State, Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, an architect, as the 9th Ogboni Iduntafa (Onilegbale of Lagos) of the Ogboni Iduntafa Chieftaincy Family of Isale Eko, Lagos Island.

The event also featured the opening of a new Ogboni Iduntafa Family Palace by the Governor. Sanwo-Olu commended the Iduntafa family for bringing modernisation to Lagos Island through the construction of the new palace, describing it as an encouragement to others and a symbol of progress for the area. He said Lagos State remained rich in culture and that such traditions served as an important source of education for the younger generation.

Speaking at the commissioning of the palace, Oki said his coronation and the new palace embodied the cultural values and history of the people of Lagos Island and the Iduntafa family. He pledged to remain committed to upholding and preserving the culture represented by the chieftaincy title.

He thanked the governor for his support throughout his civil service career and expressed gratitude to his family for his emergence as the Ogboni Iduntafa.

“This coronation is the next step in my life. I want to thank the governor and the people around me. God showed me uncommon favour because, in less than four years, I received four promotions. I was apointed the Chief Resilience Officer of Lagos State. I became general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) twice, then permanent secretary, and now the Ogboni Iduntafa,” he said.

“My vision is to remain focused with integrity. This palace belongs to all generations of this royal family, including those unborn. It is a symbol of shared history, collective pride and enduring cultural value. It strengthens our resolve to honour history. May this palace serve as a beacon of unity and prosperity for Lagos and our people. I promise to continue upholding and promoting the culture of our people,” Oki added.

The Ogboni Iduntafa institution is one of the oldest custodial institutions deeply rooted in the traditions of Lagos Island, representing a lineage of spiritual authority, communal guardianship and ancestral continuity spanning many generations.

The first Ogboni Iduntafa, Shoku, was capped by Eletu Odibo Kumaifor in 1749, the same day Oba Ologunkutere was installed. He reigned until 1790.

Oki brings to the institution a future-focused yet heritage-rooted vision aimed at strengthening cultural continuity, preserving sacred sites and historical structures, and upholding justice, unity and community cooperation. His leadership blends modern professionalism with traditional consciousness, positioning him to guide the institution into its next chapter.

Born and raised on Lagos Island, Oki’s deep connection to culture, tradition and community has shaped both his personal journey and professional ideals.

He previously served as General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, where he provided strategic direction, ensured building safety and enforced development standards across the state. He also served as Chief Resilience Officer of Lagos State, leading the development of the Lagos Resilience Strategy, a globally recognised framework for addressing environmental, social and infrastructural shocks.