SCOAN holds yearly thanksgiving, tasks Nigerians on godly living

Head of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Evelyn Joshua, has called on Nigerians to work and walk with God amid uncertainty in the nation.



She gave the charge during the church’s yearly thanksgiving in Lagos.

It’s the church’s fourth SCOAN thanksgiving service after the passing of its Founder and General Prophet, Temitope Balogun Joshua.



The church said the gathering for the thanksgiving stands as a heartfelt expression of gratitude to God, inspired by Psalm 103:1-4, which exhorts believers to bless the Lord and remember His unfailing love, healing, redemption, and mercy throughout the year.

Yesterday, the atmosphere was filled with deep, heartfelt worship, creating a sacred space where gratitude flows freely from every heart. Through the gathering, worshippers were reminded of God’s unfailing promises.



In her message, the leader of SCOAN said: “At the beginning of this year by the revelation of the Holy Spirit, Lord declared it as the forward looking year and truly, it turns out to be that.”

“Indeed, God has done a new thing just as He promised in Isaiah 43:19. We have watched God move His people from sickness to wellness, from lack to abundance, from disappointment to divine appointment and from oppression to deliverance. Testimonies are abounding that God is involved. God has lifted His children and the church.”

The Synagogue Church of all Nations is experiencing undeniable growth both physically and spiritually, fulfilling the word of God in Psalm 115:14 and this is why today is the perfect moment to return glory to the one who alone deserves it.”

“As we look forward to next year (2026), I encourage you all to hold on to God absolutely, work and walk with God. The path of the righteous is like the morning sun, shining ever brighter till the full light of day.

She, however, appreciated members and partners of the ministry for their love, prayers and support, saying their faithfulness and sacrifices are seen.