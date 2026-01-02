Senate mourns as Akwashiki dies at 52

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has expressed grief over the death of Godiya Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

Akwashiki died on Wednesday at the age of 52 in a hospital in India, family sources said. He had been ill for some time and was flown abroad for medical treatment.

Born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah village, Nasarawa Eggon Local Council of Nasarawa State, Akwashiki was a former Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

He was first elected to the Senate in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and was re-elected in 2023 under the Social Democratic Party.

Family members described his death as a major loss to Nasarawa State, the Eggon nation and the country.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Barau described the late senator as an outstanding parliamentarian whose service was marked by dedication, integrity and commitment.

Barau, who also serves as First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said Akwashiki consistently placed national interest above personal considerations and contributed meaningfully to legislative debates and initiatives.

“Senator Akwashiki was a parliamentarian par excellence, deeply committed to the welfare of the people of Nasarawa North and to the broader Nigerian project,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, constituents and the people of Nasarawa State. May God grant them the strength to endure this painful and irreparable loss.”

He added that Akwashiki’s legacy of service, humility and patriotism would continue to inspire future generations.