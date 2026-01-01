Six die, four rescued, others missing in Lagos boat mishap

At least six passengers were confirmed dead and four rescued so far in a boat mishap along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel in Lagos.

The incident which occured late Tuesday evening involved a Savvy Marine passenger boat at approximately 8:35 p.m. Meanwhile, rescue operations were ongoing at press time in search of other victims.

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have confirmed the incident in a joint statement signed by Head, Public Affairs Unit, NIWA, Wuraola Alake and Head LASWA Corporate Affairs, Omowunmi Yussuff.

According to the Waterways Authorities, the boat was en route from Ilashe Beach House at the time of the incident. Upon receiving a distress alert, both agencies immediately activated their Search And Rescue (SAR) teams, which responded promptly and worked in close collaboration with the Marine Police and other first responders.

“As of the time of this report, four passengers have been successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“Sadly, six other passengers were recovered dead at the scene while Search and rescue operations remain ongoing to account for all persons involve,” NIWA/ LASWA stated.

Preliminary findings as of press time indicated that while the incident may have been caused by a collision with a submerged object; further investigations were still ongoing to fully ascertain the cause of the mishap.

The authorities assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and further updates would be communicated as more information becomes available.