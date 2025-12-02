Six Lagos realtors abducted in Ogun 

UNKNOWN assailants have kidnapped six Lagos-based real estate marketers during an inspection visit to Ogun State.

The Guardian learnt that the victims had gone to inspect their company’s land at Oyebola village in Obafemi-Owode Local Council of the state, before they were attacked.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, said the incident occurred on Friday.

He said that the command launched an investigation immediately it was alerted about the incident.

Ogunlowo assured the public that all hands were on deck to ensure the rescue of the abductees.

“So, they brought some marketers from Lagos to see the land, so that they can have the requisite information to market the land.

“It was during their visit to this land that the six people were abducted. The command has been on it since, and we shall definitely ensure that these people regain their freedom,” he added.