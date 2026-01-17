Sokoto: Aliyu commiserates with Gada community over village head’s death

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has condoled with the family of the late Village Head of Gada, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah, who passed away recently.

In a statement signed by Director General, Media and Publicity Government House, Abubakar Bawa, the governor described the late Village Head as a “pious, humble, honest, and God-fearing leader who devoted his life to the service of his community.”

Aliyu noted that Isah’s death is a great loss, not only to the Gada community, but also to the entire state and beyond. He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort his immediate family and the entire Gada community.

Responding on behalf of the family, his younger brother, Ambassador Sahabi Isa Gada, thanked the governor for the condolence visit and prayed to Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly and continue to guide him in the task of leadership.

He also commended the governor for the various people-oriented projects being executed across the state, noting that Gada Local Council is equally benefitting from such initiatives.

Special prayers were later offered for the repose of his soul and for sustained peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto State.

13th January, 2026