Sokoto Governor, Aliyu, mourns Dahiru Bauchi

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has expressed deep shock over the passing of the renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

In a statement signed by the Director General, Media and Publicity Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, the governor described the late cleric as a dedicated scholar, who devoted his entire life to Islamic knowledge and scholarship, not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

Aliyu noted that his death is a great loss not only to his family and the people of Bauchi State, but also to Nigeria and the Muslim world at large.

“Dahiru Usman Bauchi sacrificed his lifetime to Islamic propagation, especially in promoting Qur’anic memorization among children,” the governor said.

The late scholar also made significant contributions towards strengthening Nigeria’s unity and promoting peaceful coexistence across the country,” Aliyu added. Aliyu further stated that the demise of the revered scholar has created a vacuum too difficult to fill, considering his decades of service to Islam and the Muslim Ummah.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive him accept his good deeds, and grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus.

He also prayed that Allah comforts his family and grants them the strength to bear the loss.

On behalf of the Government and the good people of Sokoto State, Governor Aliyu extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Bauchi State, as well as the immediate family of the late scholar.

May his soul rest in peace.