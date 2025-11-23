Soldiers arrest notorious kidnap suspect in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious kidnap suspect in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The breakthrough, announced in a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Umar Muhammad, was recorded under Operation Zafin Wuta.

According to the statement, troops acting on credible intelligence apprehended the suspect, Umar Mus Geyi, on 22 November 2025 at Jandei-Kulamu in Wukari.

Geyi, who has long been on the security watchlist, as made known by the army, is believed to be a key member of a kidnapping syndicate responsible for several abductions in the area.

The Army also revealed that preliminary investigations linked him to the 13 November 2025 kidnapping of Alhaji Jano, a Fulani resident of the Jandei-Kulala axis, who remains in captivity.

Soldiers reportedly intercepted Geyi during a phone conversation in which he confirmed the victim was still being held and demanded a N20 million ransom.

The suspect, at the time of filing this report, is currently in military custody as efforts intensify to determine the victim’s location and secure his safe release.

Commander of the Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley C. Uwa, commended the troops for their swift and coordinated response.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and restoring peace across Taraba State, while urging residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely and credible information.