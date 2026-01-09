Stakeholders reject emergence of new traditional ruler in Bauchi

There is a brewing crisis over the emergence of His Royal Majesty I, Gung Zaar, Brig. Gen. Marcus Yake Koko (rtd), of Zaar Land in Bauchi State, by the Council of Traditional Rulers of the defunct Ishaku Komo.

Stakeholders, mostly from Tafawa Balewa Local Council of Bauchi State, addressed the media yesterday, describing the emergence of the new Gung Zaar of Zaar Chiefdom as “an imposition against the will of the people”.

The traditional leaders expressed disappointment with the selection of the new Gung Zaar, describing him as an “unpopular candidate” and likening the situation to the Biblical King Saul, stating: “It is evidently clear that just like King Saul in the Bible, so shall it be in Zaar Nation.”

Speaking at the gathering, the group’s spokesperson, Elder Thawus Ali Maigida, said Yake’s emergence was expected to cause chaos, but added that with the intervention of leaders, the area had remained calm against all odds.

“Sadly, the camp of the defunct Komo council feels shortchanged after giving up the throne to an unpopular candidate. This is causing an uproar and has the potential to set the throne on fire if care is not taken.

“The agitation is against the acting Secretary, Habila Samu, Ishaya Dangana, Habila Gurgu, and the recently announced Tafawa Balewa district head, Kefas Simon Adam, popularly known as Luka Timotawus Yarda. He will never be acceptable as our district head. Let the world know this truth.

Related News

“Imagine him denying some of our traditional chiefs their traditional rites. The new district has been established and therefore the district head should be elected by the people. However, we are highly disappointed to discover that the district head was appointed, contrary to our traditional rites and customs.”

The group described the situation as unacceptable and called for it to be corrected, insisting that the appointment was made without stakeholder consultation, which they said violated their tradition.

“It is our norm and tradition that the appointment of a district head is the responsibility of those concerned within the jurisdiction the district head will govern, either by election or upgrade. If not, Kefas Adam is not qualified.

“If you claim that it was an upgrade, then former Governor of Bauchi, M. A Abubakar, has since dissolved them, so how do we arrive at this?”

The group claimed that the majority of Zaar people were unhappy, adding that for the throne to be respected, the first-class chief must effect changes.