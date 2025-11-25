Subair wins board chair award

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has demonstrated its leadership position as it received major recognitions at the 2025 Peak Performer Awards, held in Lagos yesterday.

While the Executive Chairman, Ayodele Subair, was featured on the cover of the 2025 edition of Peak Performer Magazine, he also received the prestigious ‘Board Chair of the Year’, recognising his visionary leadership, strategic direction and outstanding results in advancing revenue administration in Lagos state.

The honour underscores Subair’s consistent drive for performance excellence, digital transformation and operational efficiency, which have strengthened LIRS’ position as a national benchmark in revenue innovation and development.

Under Subair’s leadership, LIRS has executed strategic reforms, deployed technology-driven processes and delivered improved service efficiency, helping to establish Lagos as a model for modern tax administration in Nigeria.

In addition to the Executive Chairman’s recognition, at the event, LIRS itself was awarded the ‘Peak Performing Revenue Agency’, a testament to the agency’s dedication to transparent governance, continuous improvement and modern revenue practices that support the state’s economic growth.

At the event, other legacy builders’ awardees who were duly recognised included Chief Chris Okunowo (Legal Profession), Dr Godwin Ehigiamusoe (Financial Services Sector), Austin Avuru (Oil and Gas), Dr John Obaro (Payment Services), Dr Victoria Samson (Oil and Gas), Dr Abiodun Adedipe (Professional Services) and Prof. Chris Uwaje (Information Technology) and Dotun Sulaiman and Ufot Udeme (Professional Services).

Speaking at the event, Subair expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating: “This award reflects the hard work, commitment and professionalism of the entire LIRS team.