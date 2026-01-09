Succour as Ogun gov gives abandoned mother of triplets N2.5m

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has donated a sum of N2.5 million to the 32-year-old abandoned mother of triplets, Esther Shuaib, at the Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital.

Recalled, Esther Shuaib, the mother of five, gave birth to triplets on January 2, 2026, and was abandoned by her husband at the hospital.

On hearing of the incident, the First Lady of the state, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, visited the hospital and promised to inform the governor in order to seek financial support for the upkeep of the babies.

“I will inform the governor about their situation and explore long-term economic support,” she said.

But the governor, in a timely intervention on Thursday, handed over a sum of N2.5 million to the mother of the newborn babies at the hospital premises to support the family for the upkeep of the children.

Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, said that the financial support was in line with the state government’s programmes to assist indigenes in order to encourage and promote childbirth among women.

The governor said that the assistance rendered to the woman was a continuation of the various interventions the current administration has extended to other women across the state.

He assured that the state government has lined up various programmes for women empowerment and development in the new year, saying his government is passionate about women empowerment and development in appreciation of their roles in governance.

Responding, Mrs Shuaib, who hails from Isara in Remo North Local Council, thanked the governor for the timely intervention.