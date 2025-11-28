Taraba gov declares state of emergency on infrastructure, human services

Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has declared a state of emergency on infrastructural development and human services, citing escalating challenges that threaten public health, safety, and overall welfare.

The declaration, announced Friday through a statement from the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), is aimed at accelerating critical interventions across key sectors of the state.

To drive the initiative, the governor approved the formation of a 24-month Emergency Implementation Committee (EIC) to coordinate and supervise all actions during the emergency period. The committee is to be chaired by Danladi Baido Tijos, with members drawn from strategic ministries and state agencies.

According to the announcement, the committee comprises the Attorney-General and the Commissioner for Justice, as well as the Commissioners for Health; Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; Basic Education; Water Resources; Agriculture and Food Security; Energy and Economic Development; Environment and Climate Change; and Works and Infrastructure. Other members include the Chairman of the State Planning Commission, the State Auditor-General, and the Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement.

In a separate development, the state government has approved the creation and redesignation of several ministries as part of an ongoing administrative restructuring.

A statement issued by the SSG, Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps, confirmed the establishment of new ministries and the renaming of existing ones to better align with their functions. The former Ministry of Cooperatives & Poverty Alleviation has been replaced by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Services.

Two new ministries, the Ministry of Nursery and Basic Education and the Ministry of Secondary, Vocational and Skill Education, have also been created. Additionally, the Ministry of Social Justice has been rebranded as the Ministry of Social Justice and Re-Integration.

Details of the mandates and specific responsibilities of the newly established and redesigned ministries have not yet been released at the time of filing this report.

In other news, Kefas has begun delivering on his promises of an extensive statewide road construction programme aimed at reshaping transportation, boosting economic activity, and improving connectivity across all senatorial zones of the state.

It would be recalled that the governor had, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders from the Southern, Central and Northern zones on September 23, 2025, pledged to kick off massive infrastructural projects by the start of the dry season.

Despite early criticism that his administration was slow off the mark after assuming office two years ago, Kefas said the delay stemmed from the absence of a state master plan, an obstacle he insisted needed to be addressed before meaningful development could begin.

With the new master plan now in place, Kefas has shifted gears, rolling out multi-billion-naira road projects and other infrastructure upgrades. His administration, which had initially prioritised security and education, introducing a free education policy and revamping schools, has now doubled down on physical development.