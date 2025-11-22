Taraba govt closes school boarding facilities over security concerns

The Taraba State Government on Saturday directed all public and private secondary schools in the state to suspend boarding activities immediately, citing rising security threats nationwide.

The directive, issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin, over the weekend, follows concerns that boarding students have increasingly become targets for bandits, referencing recent student abductions in Kebbi and Niger states.

According to the statement, Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, ordered that all secondary schools operate strictly as day schools for the time being as a precautionary measure to safeguard students. School principals and proprietors have been instructed to deboard all students without delay.

The governor also directed the immediate deployment of security operatives, particularly the Civil Defence, to schools across the state.

The notification has been copied to the Executive Secretary of the Taraba State Post-Primary Schools Management Board, as well as to the leadership of the Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), for their compliance.

The Commissioner called for the full cooperation of all school administrators as the state prioritizes student safety amid ongoing national security challenges.

The announcement came barely 48 hours after 47 federal unity schools were closed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

Recently, the wave of abduction of school students in some parts of the country has forced the Federal Government to order the closure of 41 Federal Government Colleges (also known as Federal Unity Colleges) across the country.

This followed the kidnapping of students in Kebbi and Niger States, with fears that this may escalate across the country.

In a statement late Friday by the Director, Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, she revealed that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has ordered the immediate closure of the 41 schools to prevent security breaches.

The Guardian reports that there are 104 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

The circular dated November 21, 2025, was addressed to all principals with reference number FME/DSSE/GM/S.160/C.11.

“Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) with immediate effect (see attached),” the circular said

“Principals of affected Colleges are to ensure strict compliance.”