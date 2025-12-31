Terrorism: 20 commanders killed, 4,375 arrested, 2,336 rescued in 2025

The military, in conjunction with other security stakeholders, neutralised no fewer than 20 terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers in various theatres of operations across the North in 2025.

The insurgents’ commanders killed during the period include Aminu Kanawa, Dan Bokolo, Bello Buba, Dan Inna, Halilu Sabubu, Abu Dan Shehu Jabbi, Dogo Bashiru Yellow, Abba Allai (aka Amirul Khalid of Alafa), and Amir Abu Fatimah.

Others are Kingpin Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Malla Jidda, Talha, Mallam Umar, Abu Yazeed, Kabiru Bebe, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze (aka Onowu). Others include notorious bandits with the pseudonyms, Dosso, Suleiman, Jagaban and Danja.

Also, during the period, troops arrested 4,375 suspects, while 1,616 others and their family members surrendered, and 2,336 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, made this known while reviewing the achievements of the various operations in the outgoing year on Wednesday.

Onoja said that of the total number of arrests in the North, 1,323 suspects, alongside their collaborators, gunrunners, sympathisers, and spies, were nabbed in the Northeast, 1,616 surrendered to the troops, while 498 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

He said the security situation in the Northeast Zone remains relatively stable, with the primary security challenge posed by Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“Although these terrorist groups have been significantly degraded through joint operations by the military and other security agencies, they continue to conduct remote operations, isolated attacks on civilian and military targets, and plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to hinder troop movements.

“Nonetheless, the military remains vigilant and will continue to refine its tactics, techniques, and procedures to effectively counter these threats.”

He said troops also recovered various arms, ammunition, vehicles, equipment, and N32 million, pointing out that several terrorist camps and hibernation areas in the region were destroyed.

“These actions significantly degraded the terrorists’ fighting capabilities, compelling them to surrender in large numbers and denying them freedom of action. Overall, troops’ efforts in the Northeast have revitalised commercial and agricultural activities, facilitated the return of local authorities, and enabled Internally Displaced Persons to resettle in their respective communities.”

Onoja said in the Northwest, scores of terrorists were killed, 669 suspects were arrested, and 966 kidnapped hostages were rescued, while troops intercepted and recovered various arms, ammunition, equipment, and large sums of money intended for ransom payments, weapon purchases, and other illicit activities.

He said, additionally, modern warfare equipment and intelligence aids, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles and other high-calibre weapons, were integrated into operations in the zone to enhance troops’ combat effectiveness.

On joint U.S.-Nigeria airstrikes in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Onoja said the precision strikes were successfully executed against two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves in the Bauni Forest axis.

According to him, intelligence reports had confirmed these sites as key assembly and staging points for foreign ISIS operatives infiltrating from the Sahel region, working alongside local affiliates to orchestrate large-scale attacks within Nigeria.

“A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed via MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles, effectively neutralising the targeted ISIS elements attempting to reach Nigeria via the Sahel corridor.”

The DMO, however, declined further comment on the strike, adding that the issue is classified for now. He added that, at the right time, Nigerians will be informed of what had transpired.