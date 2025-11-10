The Guardian’s Onyenucheya, FCID official, others receive NMCA awards

The Guardian’s Maritime Reporter, Adaku Onyenucheya, has received the “Award of Excellence in Maritime Reporting” while a legal officer of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Morufu Animashaun, was recognised as Outstanding Legal Icon at the 2025 National Media Community Award (NMCA).

The yearly award ceremony, organised by the Media Community Network Africa, in collaboration with Daily Pride Communications, at the weekend at the NERDC Conference Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, celebrates distinguished personalities across the media, government, as well as private and public sectors, who have made outstanding contributions to national development.

Also honoured were a member of the House of Representatives for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Benue State, Ojotu Ojema; a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 1, Stephen Olukayode; Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Piracy Unit, CSP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi, and the Officer-in-Charge of the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos INTERPOL Annex, Supol Adepoju Adeniyi, among others.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition highlights the indispensable role of journalists in building a more informed and cohesive society.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 2 Command, Adegoke Fayoade, while presenting the awards, commended Onyenucheya for her effective reporting in the maritime sector, describing it as a vital component of the nation’s economy.

Fayoade praised Onyenucheya for her professionalism and contributions to the maritime sector, noting that her work has helped to draw attention to the challenges and opportunities in ports’ efficiency, maritime safety and the growth of the blue economy.

“The maritime industry is growing very fast and members of the public need to know. She has been doing very well in this area and that is why she is being honoured at the National Media Community Award,” he said.

According to a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Advisory Board/Governing Council, Nigeria Media Network, Dr Agnes Nyumah Boakai; Chairman, Award Screening Committee, Oyedun Oluwagbemiga, and Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, Daily Pride Communications, Joshua Uloko, Onyenucheya’s recognition reflects her outstanding professionalism, commitment to ethical journalism and consistent contributions to Nigeria’s maritime reportage and national discourse.

“Over the years, your exceptional storytelling, investigative depth, and authoritative insights have not only elevated the standards of maritime journalism but have also inspired a generation of reporters and strengthened public confidence in the media as a tool for development.

“Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and professional regard as we honour your remarkable achievements, professionalism and invaluable contributions to journalism and national development,” the statement read.