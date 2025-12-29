Three dead as youths, security operatives clash in Katsina

A clash between security operatives and youths suspected of being social miscreants has left three people dead and several others injured in the Katsina State metropolitan area.

Trouble began on December 27 at about 10 pm, when police tried to arrest a suspected drug pedlar, simply identified as Uzairu, during a raid on his hideout in Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters.

Uzairu reportedly resisted arrest and raised an alarm, prompting some of his gang members to storm the hideout in a bid to stop the police from handcuffing and taking him away.

The situation was said to have resulted in a violent clash. During the chaos, one of the police officers fired a shot that hit Uzairu, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The next day, December 29, another violent clash occurred between police officers and the youths at the graveyard where Uzairu was being laid to rest.

It was reported that two of the youths lost their lives in the process, while several of them, as well as some police personnel, sustained various degrees of injuries.

During the clash, the youths set fire to an outpost belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and were almost successful in doing the same to a police outpost in the area.

As at Monday morning, the community was still tense, with a strong security presence comprising both police and NSCDC personnel deployed to ensure order in the area.

While confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the police command in the state, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said only two of the youths lost their lives, while a third, who was also shot, was being treated in hospital.

He said, “On December 27th, 2025, at about 10 pm, acting on credible intelligence, police raided criminal hideouts in Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina Metropolis, arresting one Uzairu, alias Kuda, a suspected notorious drug peddler and a member of social miscreants terrorising Katsina Metropolis, in possession of suspected illicit drugs and a dangerous weapon.

“Kuda resisted arrest and raised an alarm, inviting gang members who criminally conspired and attacked the police team, damaging the operational vehicle and injuring several officers.

“The miscreants, in a bid to disarm one of the officers, stabbed him with a knife; during the struggle to secure the rifle, a shot was released, hitting and injuring “Kuda”. He was rushed to the hospital and was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

He added that on “December 28th, 2025, during the funeral procession of the deceased, the situation escalated, leading to the burning of the NSCDC outpost at Sabuwar Unguwa by some suspected social miscreants in a bid to register their displeasure over the death of the deceased.

“The miscreants also attempted to set the nearby police outpost ablaze. Upon receiving the report, police reinforcements were quickly dispatched to the scene.

“In collaboration with personnel of the NSCDC, the officers tried to bring the situation under control; unfortunately, the miscreants became more aggressive, inflicting a deep machete cut on one policeman and causing significant damage to a police patrol van.

“Tragically, stray bullets hit two persons, who were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Sadly, one of the injured was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty upon arrival, while the other is responding to medical treatment.”

Aliyu added that a thorough investigation was underway to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.