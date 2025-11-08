Three dead, several injured after tipper brake fails in Lagos

At least three people have been declared dead and several others injured following a multi-vehicle accident at Powerline Junction inward Aleje, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed this in a short tweet on Saturday.

LASTMA said the crash involved a tipper truck that reportedly suffered brake failure, three tricycles (popularly known as Marwa), a Toyota Corolla, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) bus.

“We recorded a fatal accident at Powerline junction inward Aleje in Ikorodu; it involved a Tipper that had a brake failure, 3 tricycles (Marwa), A Corolla car and a MPV bus. 3 lives were lost and several people sustained injuries.”

Officials from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), the Nigerian Police, and LASTMA personnel are reportedly currently on the scene handling the situation and providing emergency assistance.

LASTMA also disclosed that traffic has gone beyond Sabo roundabout from and method Counterflowing traffic has been implemented while traffic from Ikorodu Garage is affected as well.

Two days ago, a tricycle operator died in an auto crash involving four vehicles at Ekoro Junction, in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos .

Adebayo Taofiq, a spokesperson for LASTMA, said in a statement on Wednesday that the accident, which was caused by a mechanical brake failure involving one of the vehicles, also resulted in two serious injuries.

Adebayo said, “In a harrowing and deeply lamentable road catastrophe that unfolded at Ekoro Junction inward Ile-iwe, a tricycle operator tragically lost his life on the spot, while two other individuals (male and female) sustained grievous bodily injuries following a multi-vehicle collision involving a six-tyre trailer (AGL 514 XD), a Honda Pilot (FST 992 DV), a Toyota Camry (EKY 753 JA), and an unregistered tricycle.”

He said findings indicated that a fully loaded trailer developed a brake failure and “crushed the tricycle beyond recognition before colliding with a Honda Pilot and eventually vaulting over the median to smash into a Toyota Camry and adjacent property in the opposing lane.”

Adebayo said LASTMA officials rescued two trapped victims, and the accident scene was cordoned off to enhance seamless emergency operation and prevent another accident.