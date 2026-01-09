Tinubu 2027: Foundation donates food items to Kwara orphanage centres

Greater Kwara Foundation, on Wednesday, launched a Renewed Hope Orphanage tour in Kwara State in support of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The foundation, in collaboration with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, visited four orphanage centres in the Ilorin metropolis.

Speaking at the Olufolake Safe Haven Orphanage, Dr Oluwatoyin Alabi, one of the sponsors of the Greater Kwara Foundation, assured the beneficiaries of sustained support of President Tinubu, saying, “We are here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to show that his heart is with you and all the less privileged.

“The foundation brought assorted food items and toiletries with cash to support the proper feeding, comfort and well-being of our children here and in other places.

”Throughout the year, this support will continue across the nooks and crannies of this state,” Dr. Alabi assured.

Responding, the Director of Women Affairs, Mrs Idris Modinat, on behalf of the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Folashade Oluwakemi, commended the foundation.

She said that the initiative is in tandem with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s social welfare agenda.

Similarly, the officer in charge of the Children Reception Centre, Ministry of Social Development at Pipeline Road, Ilorin, Jaiyeola Olawunmi, commended the foundation’s intervention programme.

She described the intervention as timely, especially on the face of the rising welfare demands of the centre.

At the City of Refuge Gaa Akanbi, off Pipeline Road, the official in charge, Mrs. Precious, welcomed the delegation, stating that the intervention will boost the morale of the children and give them a sense of belonging.

The team also visited Takasco Life Care Initiative, Budo Ode/Ita Elepa, where Mrs Mijisola Balogun thanked the foundation and assured that the donation would go a long way to support the daily needs of the children in the centre.

Some of the items donated included 25 bags of 10 kg rice, cartons of spaghetti, Indomie, detergents, bags of semovita, sweets and cash.