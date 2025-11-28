Tinubu congratulates ex-PDP publicity sec, Metuh, on 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended congratulations to Chief Olisa Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on his 60th birthday, praising his role as a bridge-builder in Nigeria’s political landscape.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu acknowledged Metuh’s efforts in fostering national cohesion, describing him as “a significant voice of reason at a time of cacophony.”

Metuh, who served as PDP spokesman from 2012 to 2016, has in recent years engaged in initiatives promoting dialogue across partisan and ethnic divides. The President commended his contribution to dialogue among Nigeria’s political actors and urged him to continue supporting national development.

“The president… prays that he enjoys many more decades in robust health,” the statement added, noting Metuh’s humanitarian engagements.

Metuh, a trained lawyer and businessman, has maintained a presence in Nigeria’s political discourse, emphasising reconciliation and unity. President Tinubu wished him a joyful birthday and renewed strength as he reached the milestone of 60 years.

Quits politics in 2022

The Guardian reports that in October 2022, Metuh formally resigned his membership of the party, citing a decision to withdraw from partisan politics in Nigeria.

In a letter dated October 25, 2022, addressed to the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and titled “Resignation From The PDP,” Metuh explained that a three-week trip for medical and personal reasons led him to the realisation that he could no longer actively participate in partisan politics.

“During my three weeks trip for medical and personal reasons, I came to the realisation that I can no longer play partisan politics in Nigeria,” Metuh stated. “From my experience and the nature of politics and development in Nigeria, I believe that I will contribute more to democracy and good governance in Nigeria by being non-partisan.

Being non-partisan gives me the status to work for the strategic interest and well-being of the Nigerian people without hindrance of partisanship.”

Reflecting on his tenure within the main opposition party, Metuh noted his extensive involvement and achievements.

“I have duly enjoyed my membership of the PDP and remain proud of being the longest elected (serving) member of the National Executive Committee, one who won elections to serve in several national positions at six consecutive national conventions of the party. I will cherish the values and ideals learnt from the founding fathers at the inception of our nascent democracy,” he said.

Metuh further indicated that any future political engagement would be non-partisan, focused on promoting democracy and governance both in Nigeria and internationally.

He also urged the PDP leadership to maintain issue-based engagements to avoid bitterness and divisions.

“In line with the constitution of the PDP, I have forwarded a copy of my resignation to my ward chairman,” he added.