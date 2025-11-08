TPP Fest 2025 to honour outstanding leaders

Convener of The Peak Performer Festival (TPP Fest), Dr. Abiola Salami, has stated that the 2025 edition of the festival will honour individuals and organisations redefining leadership and performance excellence across Africa.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos to announce the festival, which will hold on November 17 and 18, Salami, who is the Founder of CHAMP, a leadership enterprise committed to driving a culture of excellence in the African marketplace, said the festival was born out of the conviction that “we cannot build great nations if we keep producing disconnected leaders.”

According to him, the festival will hold under the theme ‘Powering People, Shaping Leaders and Sustaining Legacy with 21st Century Intelligence’ and aims to “power people, shape leaders, and sustain legacy with 21st Century Intelligence.”

He said, “Over the years in CHAMP, our work across boardrooms and industries has revealed one undeniable truth: Leadership is no longer just a title. It is an emotional, strategic, and spiritual responsibility.

“We have coached CEOs, entrepreneurs, women in leadership, and emerging professionals and we’ve seen a pattern: Too many emerging leaders want the spotlight before they’ve built the stamina.

“That’s why at TPP Fest 2025, we are rewriting the script of leadership by coaching emerging leaders to develop GRIT (Grow, Rise, Innovate, and Thrive) and thrive against all odds, coaching women in leadership to say No More Shrinking when doubt whispers in the marketplace, and coaching high performing Senior Leaders to practice TITLE (Tame the Invisible Toll of Leadership) — the discipline of leading powerfully on the outside without losing that alignment on the inside.

“Our mission is not just to train leaders in the short term but to heal them, equip them, and sustain them.”

Chairman of the festival, Yinka Adebayo, described the event as an ecosystem of transformation, stating that across the events featuring in the festival – Emerging Leaders’ Summit, the Women in Leadership Dinner, the CEO Forum, and TPP Awards – “we will build and celebrate excellent leadership performance.”

He added: “Each experience within TPP Fest has been deliberately designed to provoke reflection, challenge mediocrity, and awaken courage at every leadership level from the C-suite to the front line.”

Host of the press conference and Group CEO of TVC Communications, Mrs. Victoria Ajayi, said the theme of the festival aligns with TVC’s mission to use media as a force for national development and human transformation.

“We are proud to stand behind The Peak Performer Africa,” she said.

TPP Fest 2025 is supported by FirstBank of Nigeria and Malta Guinness, and will bring together CEOs, women leaders, and emerging professionals from across Africa.