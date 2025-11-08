Traders’ Association gets new executives

The General Electric Dealers Association at Alaba Int’l Market, Ojo, Lagos, has inaugurated a new executive council to oversee operations in the electrical-cables section, with renewed focus on economic growth, sanitation, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance. The four-year tenure of Pastor Peter Ubaezike, ended with the formal handover to David Nwunne, a former vice-chairman and head of the association’s arbitration desk.

The new administration will grapple with blocked drainage channels, poor lighting/sanitation, and growing oversight by regulatory agencies.

In his acceptance speech, Nwunne identified the absence of public toilets, blocked gutters, and poorly lit corridors as urgent priorities.

“Floodwater gets into shops because the drainage is blocked. We will open the gutters and build toilets. We also plan to install solar lights to reduce reliance on generators,” he said.

He assured members of transparent management of internally generated revenue and pledged to hold periodic accountability sessions. The chairman also emphasised financial discipline, capacity building, and arbitration, describing dispute management as central to market stability.

“We are here to promote transparency and protect business continuity,” he said, adding that the association would introduce business-education seminars to reduce commercial risks and fraudulent practices.

Ubaezike, in his valedictory remarks, highlighted improved security, the removal of street encroachments, and installation of a telecommunications mast to address frequent network disruptions. He said the section recorded no burglary incidents during his tenure, attributing this to coordinated internal surveillance.

Outgoing Public Relations Officer, Anusi Harrison, noted that much of the last executive’s work revolved around mediating disputes and preventing escalation between traders and government enforcement bodies. He recalled that warnings issued by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) on structural compliance required prompt intervention to avert possible demolitions.

“In markets like this, misunderstandings are constant. We intervened early when demolition was proposed and ensured members met compliance requirements. Government agencies are becoming more active around building safety and standardisation,” he said.

A member of the Board of Trustees and former chairman, Chief Okenwa Chijoke, commended the peaceful transition but cautioned against politicising association leadership. He urged the new team to balance infrastructure development with human-capital investment.

“People must be equipped with the right knowledge to operate lawfully. Infrastructure alone will not sustain growth,” he said.