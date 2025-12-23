Troops kill 17 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have neutralised 17 Boko Haram terrorists in coordinated military operations in Konduga Local Council of Borno State.



According to a credible military source in Maiduguri, the insurgents were neutralised in the early hours of Sunday while attempting to attack Sojiri and Kayamla communities in the council areas of the state.



The military source also stated that the terrorists’ movement of logistics was intercepted to prevent further havoc on life and property in the targeted communities.



Regarding how the attacks were foiled, the source said: “Our troops acted on credible intelligence, which indicated that suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists were advancing towards Sojiri and Kayamla villages.



“Consequently, the troops, along with the Civilian JTF, vigilantes, and hunters, intercepted and foiled the attacks on the two communities, about 25 kilometres southeast of Maiduguri.



“On December 21, 2025 at about 2:24 a.m., the terrorists transported their logistic materials to the two communities on bicycles to prevent the sounds of engines from vehicles or motorcycles.”



The source added that upon confirming the earlier intelligence report of terrorists’ advancement, the troops positioned themselves in concealed and strategic formations, before engaging them decisively.



During the exchange of fire, 17 terrorists were eliminated, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds towards the Sambisa Forest.



Items recovered from the fleeing insurgents included over a dozen bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torch lights, as well as assorted weapons of different makes and ammunition.



The source, however, added that following the successful operation, the ambush team safely withdrew to its base at about 4:20 a.m., while exploitation and follow-up operations are ongoing to further dominate the area and deny insurgents the freedom of movement in Borno State.



“The coordinated operation underscores our continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint security efforts in degrading terrorists networks and intercepting their logistics to sustain military capacity,” the source added.