Troops kill 19 bandits, recover assets in Kano raid

Troops of the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army have killed 19 bandits and recovered motorcycles in a fresh attack on Shannon Local Council of Kano State.

Under the Joint Task Force Operation MESA, the troops thwarted the onslaught in a crossfire with the criminals, who were eventually neutralised.

Recent incursions from neighbouring Katsina State had ruffled several communities in the Shannon, Bagwai and Tsanyawa council areas of Kano.

Confirming the latest attack, Captain Babatunde Zubairu, spokesperson for the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Kano, stated that the operation, carried out on Saturday, repelled the bandits in Ungwan Tudun, Ungwan Tsamiya, and the Goron Dutse axis of the Shannon area of the state.

He explained, “The operation, which followed an intelligence report, was carried out at about 5:00 p.m. on 1 November 2025, where the troops of 3 Brigade, supported by other security agencies, raided the bandits and pushed them out of Shanono, resulting in a heavy firefight.

“The intervention commenced when gallant troops swiftly responded to reports of bandits’ movements in the area. Our troops deployed at Tsaure came in contact with the bandits, which led to an exchange of fire where our troops successfully pursued the bandits and recovered several motorcycles and two mobile phones from the criminals.”

The Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Ahmed Tukur, assured citizens of the military’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state while collaborating with sister services and security agencies.

IN a related development, Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has ordered the temporary closure of the Jumma’at Mosque in the Donga council area after a violent clash that claimed two lives and left several others injured.

The directive was issued during a peace meeting held over the weekend at the Palace of Gara Donga.

The parley was attended by traditional rulers, Islamic scholars, community leaders, youth groups, and representatives of Muslim sects.

Kefas reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting unity, fairness, and peaceful coexistence among religious groups in the state.

The governor vowed that the mosque would remain shut until the government constructs three new worship centres — one each for the Izala-Jos, Izala-Kaduna, and Darika sects.

“This is to ensure fairness, peace, and freedom of worship for all groups. And let me assure you that our Christian brothers under CAN will not be forgotten in the spirit of balance and mutual respect,” Kefas stated.