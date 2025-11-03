Two arrested in Edo over possession of firearms

The Edo State Police Command on Monday arrested two suspects for unlawful possession of firearms.

In a statement, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said they were arrested during a bush combing exercise in the state.

She identified the suspects as Julius Omagbogwu, ‘m’, aged 30 years, and Omika Musa, ‘m’, aged 45 years.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Police Command, in its continued efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and mop up illegal firearms, has recorded another success through a well-coordinated bush combing operation carried out by operatives of Ehor Division.

“On 31st October, 2025, at about 08:00hrs, operatives of Ehor Division led by CSP Akwaha Steven, the Divisional Police Officer, in collaboration with local vigilante personnel, embarked on an intensive but routine bush combing exercise within Egbisi, Equaholor, and Uhi areas.

“The operation was aimed at dislodging criminal hideouts using the thick bushes as cover. This yielded positive results as three single-barreled shotguns were recovered, while two suspects identified as Julius Omagbogwu ‘m’, aged 30 years and Omika Musa ‘m’, aged 45 years, were arrested in connection with unlawful possession of firearms.

“Preliminary investigation is ongoing, while efforts are being intensified to trace the source of the recovered firearms and smash the organised criminal network linked to the suspects.”

Ikoedem said that the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the Divisional Police Officer, Ehor Division, and his team, especially the local vigilantes, for their commitment, vigilance, and proactive intelligence-gathering that led to the successful recovery.

She further assured residents that the command remains resolute in its mission to keep communities across the state secure, while calling on citizens with any useful information to report the same through our official numbers.

Recently, the Edo State Police Command rescued eight passengers, including three children, who were abducted on October 25, 2025, along the Benin–Akure Road, between Obarenren and Odunwongie communities.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement, noting that efforts were ongoing to locate and rescue the remaining seven passengers still held by the kidnappers.

According to the statement, “On October 25, 2025, at about 5:00 p.m., a distress call was received by the Command while Ekiadolor Division operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene of the suspected kidnapping incident along the Benin–Akure Road, between Obarenren Community and Odunwongie Community.

“At the scene, it was revealed that at about 4:30 a.m., gunshots were heard between a military checkpoint and the Anti-Kidnapping checkpoint in the area. A 14-seater Hummer Bus with registration number KJA 119 XF, driven by one Francis Okeke of Afuze, Owan East Local Council, had been attacked by armed men, who took 15 passengers into the nearby bush.”