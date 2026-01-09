Two die in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway crash

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Friday confirmed two people died in a lone accident around Oremeji Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Corps’ Spokesperson, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident, involving a Mazda bus with registration number YNF 414 XN, occurred at about 1:30 am.

He explained that the two occupants of the vehicle, the driver and conductor, both adult males, died on the spot, adding that no injury was recorded.

According to him, the eyewitnesses said the bus lost control due to speeding, hit a road barrier, and somersaulted.

Akinbiyi said the vehicle, which was conveying live chicks, has been towed by the Ibafo Motor Traffic Division of the Police for further investigation.

He added that the remains of the victims had been deposited at Divine Touch Hospital morgue in Ibafo, by operatives of TRACE, the police, and Ogun State Emergency Services (OGSAES).

He noted that traffic was briefly affected during the rescue operation, but was later restored with the efforts of TRACE and the police.

In related news, the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested six suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims, two females and one male, in the Lafia East Development Area of the Lafia Local Government Area.

The command said the breakthrough was achieved in collaboration with local vigilantes, who stormed suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Angara and Fadaman Bauna villages within the Lafia East Development Area.

According to the police, the operation led to the arrest of the six suspects and the successful rescue of the three victims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ramhan Nansel, and made available to journalists in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, on Friday.

The statement said the victims were rescued unhurt, promptly treated, and reunited with their families.

“This operation followed a complaint lodged on 07/01/2026, reporting that suspected kidnappers invaded Angara village and abducted two females, leaving behind an infant, and later kidnapped another male in the same village.

“Acting on this information, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, immediately ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators, which culminated in the successful arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims,” the statement said.

The PPRO added that the suspects had confessed to committing the crime and had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on the directive of the Commissioner of Police for thorough investigation and prosecution.