Two die in lone auto crash along Lagos/Ibadan expressway

By : Segun Ayinde

Date: 23 December 2025 4:19am WAT

Rescuers attending to crash victims

Two persons died yesterday in a lone auto crash around Isara-Remo/Erimobi Bridge on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway in Ogun State.
 
The accident involved a Suzuki I Every vehicle with registration number, KRD 194 JW.
  
Spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday.
 
Akinbiyi said the two occupants of the vehicle died on the spot.
  
He mentioned that the cause of the accident was over-speeding on the part of the Suzuki driver, who hit a broken down vehicle on the road.
 
Akinbiyi said the bodies had been deposited at the State General Hospital, Isara Remo.
 
He added that the accident vehicle had been towed to Isara-Remo Police Station for investigation.

