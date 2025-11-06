Two killed as herders attack Rachi, Bachi districts in Plateau

Five people were injured during a clash between herders and farmers in Kano State

Two people have been killed in an overnight attack in Rachi, Bachi District, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, residents and community leaders said.

The victims, identified as Mr. Dalyop Dangyang, a youth leader, and another person, both of Berom ethnicity, were shot during the assault at about 8:00 p.m. on November 5, 2025.

Local sources described the attackers as armed herders, who they say organised the raid through newly formed networks operating in parts of the state.

The episode, according to community figures, is part of a renewed wave of coordinated violence in Riyom and neighbouring local government areas.

Some residents said the attacks follow the arrival of armed groups in the area and expressed concern that previous designations and warnings have done little to deter further violence.

In a statement, the president of the Berom Youths Moulder Association, Barr. Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri, urged the federal government to formally designate the suspected attackers as terrorists and to carry out targeted military operations against what he described as “forcefully established settlements” so security forces can flush out the perpetrators.

“The attacks cannot be left unchecked,” Mwantiri said. “Government must act decisively to protect our communities and restore security.”

There was no immediate comment from security agencies or state authorities at the time of publication. The incident is under investigation by local officials, who said they would provide updates as inquiries continue.

Four days ago, six residents of Kwi Community in Riyom Local Government Area, Plateau State, were killed in a reported armed attack by suspected Fulani militants, the Berom Youths Moulder Association (BYM) said.

The incident, which took place at approximately 9:50 pm on Saturday, followed an earlier shooting earlier the same day in which Mr. Kurang Daniel was killed while harvesting maize around 4:00 pm.

According to BYM, the assailants arrived on motorcycles and were believed to have come from Fass, a settlement in the state.

In a statement, BYM President Dalyop Mwantiri and Secretary-General Bature Adazaram alleged that the attackers often present false claims to security agencies to justify violence.

“Information available to the Berom Youths Moulder Association has it that Fulani have falsely framed up usual lies and fallacies to security operatives, claiming that the natives of Kwi attacked their cows, which has not been proved, as no trace of any cow touched or herder attacked up to the time of filing this report has been factually established after a thorough search to ascertain such claim,” the statement read.