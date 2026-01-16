Two years after Bodija blast, residents, cleric urge Oyo govt to release more funds to victims

A police officer looks on at the scene of an explosion in the Bodija area in Ibadan on January 16, 2024. A huge blast in southwestern Nigerian city Ibadan left at least two people dead and scores injured, authorities said on January 16, 2024, blaming it on explosives stored by artisanal miners. (Photo by Samuel Alabi / AFP)

Residents of Bodija, Ibadan, and a Baptist cleric, Rev. [Dr.] Julius Okanlawon, on Friday called on the Oyo State Government to release more funds to the victims of the 2024 Bodija blast.

It would be recalled that there was an explosion at the Adeyi area of Ibadan on January 16, 2024, where several people lost their lives and property worth billions of naira was ravaged.

Two years after the unfortunate incident, there was an interdenominational service tagged “2024 Bodija Explosion Second Year Remembrance” organised by the Bodija Estate Resident Association [BERA] in conjunction with Dejo Oyelese Vigilante Group [DOVG].

The service was held at All Souls’ Church, Old Bodija, Ibadan, the state capital. Many residents, victims of the blast and their family members were present at the service.

Speaking at the event, the President of BERA, Pastor Muyiwa Bamgbose, called on the state government to release more funds for the victims now that money is available.

“We need to take a careful look at this situation and address it properly. I have raised these concerns on several occasions, and I believe the time has come for us to act decisively. What we are dealing with goes beyond isolated cases; it reflects a broader challenge that affects many people.

“There is no doubt that government has a responsibility in this matter, particularly when it comes to people who are still struggling to complete their homes and rebuild their lives. Many individuals are carrying heavy burdens, and it is clear that more needs to be done to support them.

“We must work on this issue collectively. It is not something that can be ignored or postponed. In some cases, people were locked out or left behind simply because there was no adequate support system in place. That situation is unacceptable, and it calls for urgent attention. I am particularly saddened by the impact this has had on families. Some households were affected in ways that should never have happened, and it is painful that the families involved were not adequately considered. These are human beings, not just statistics, and whatever support is due to them must be provided with compassion and fairness.

“Some of those affected have children in school, and this adds another layer of responsibility. Protecting families, ensuring stability, and safeguarding the future of their children must remain a priority.

“We had support from the government, but it was barely enough. We did not know there was money. Now we know we have money. Those short-changed can now get their change. We are appealing to the government to give us money, now that money is available.”

In his sermon, Rev. [Dr.] Julius Okanlawon appealed to the authorities to ensure justice is done to those involved in the explosion and ensure victims are adequately compensated. He urged the residents to put their trust in God and give thanks to God.

The cleric said: “Let’s put our trust in God; we should look up to God. We should ensure justice is done to those involved in the explosion and ensure victims are adequately compensated. More should be done for the victims in terms of relief materials.”

In his remarks, the Vice President of BERA, Mr Dipo Olasope, prayed that God touch the heart of the state government to give more funds to the victims.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, Demola Omotosho, who represented Governor Seyi Makinde of the state, said: “Compensation is an ongoing process. We are alive to our responsibilities. The government will be alive to do more in terms of everything. We are not playing politics with the lives of the people. We have done more than enough. We are still going to do more until there is a smile on the faces of the people.”

Earlier, Omotosho said: “We are here to identify with you. The government commiserates with all. God will continue to comfort you. Money cannot buy the lives lost. We will continue to support the people of Bodija and everybody in Oyo State.”