Umahi donates speedboat to NSCDC in Lagos to protect Third Mainland Bridge, others

MINISTER of Works, David Umahi, has donated a speedboat to the Marine and Infrastructure Protection Unit of the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to protect the Third Mainland Bridge and other federal bridges in the state.

Umahi, while presenting the speedboat, said that the donation aligned with his magnanimity and unwavering commitment to supporting the Corps in its duty of safeguarding vital public infrastructure.

Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Keshinro Adedotun, expressed gratitude to the minister for his support in enabling the Corps to fulfil its statutory mandate, particularly in Lagos State.

He emphasised that the donation of the speedboat would aid in monitoring activities along the marine corridor in Lagos, as well as serving as a morale booster for the gallant men who have been combating the activities of unscrupulous elements under the bridges.

The Commandant also extended thanks to the former Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, O.I. Kesha, for her diligent efforts in ensuring that the Corps receives all necessary logistical support to guarantee the protection of the integrity of the Third Mainland Bridge, other federal bridges, and critical national infrastructure in Lagos State.

However, Keshinro, in line with the Commandant General’s directive, commissioned the new speedboat.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had directed all Commands to implement the resolutions of the Office of the National Security Adviser’s (ONSA) meeting on collaboration with stakeholders, such as the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the Federal Ministry of Works with the aim of protecting critical national infrastructure in the state.

The Lagos State Commandant, therefore, inaugurated the Marine and Infrastructure Protection Unit and its Commander, Assistant Commandant of Corps Oloyede Emmanuel Ige.

In response, Ige expressed gratitude to the Minster of Works, Commandant General of NSCDC, and the Lagos State Commandant for his appointment to take on the new challenge of ensuring enhanced monitoring and patrolling of activities under the bridges to ensure adequate integrity and protection.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commandant urged licensed dredgers to comply with the law while conducting their activities and issued stern warnings to unrepentant perpetrators involved in illegal dredging, encroachment, and excavation to cease their actions or be prepared to face the full force of the law when caught.