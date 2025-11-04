UNN student dies in car crash en route concert

A 300-level student of the Department of Economics and Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Nwankwo Chukwuebuka Chrisantus, popularly known as DJ Brownlex, has died in a road accident while travelling to Afrobeats star Davido’s concert in Enugu.

The crash occurred on the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway on Saturday night.

Brownlex and his classmates were reportedly on their way to the concert when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck after the driver lost control.

Brownlex and the driver died on the spot, while two other occupants, Okezie Ikesianachi and Arinze Emmanuel, sustained serious injuries. They are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital and are said to be in critical but stable condition.

Related News Police narrate how UNN student murdered woman, hid body under hotel bed

Widely admired for his talent and lively personality, Brownlex was described by students as a vibrant figure in campus entertainment. President of the National Economics Students’ Association (NESA), Osim Philip, in a message shared on the department’s WhatsApp platform, expressed grief over the loss, describing it as “a painful blow to the student body.”

UNN authorities also confirmed the incident, noting that it involved 10 students from the institution. Acting Public Relations Officer, Inya Agha Egwu, stated that some of the injured were taken to Bishop Shanahan Hospital in Nsukka, where a few have been discharged, while others remain under treatment.

“The University Management and community deeply condole with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased student and pray for the repose of his soul,” Egwu said. “The Management also wishes the injured students a speedy recovery.”

The University advised students to avoid unnecessary nighttime travel and to seek approval from the Student Affairs Department before trips outside the campus, stressing its commitment to the safety and welfare of all students.