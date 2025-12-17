VC rallies Nigerians against crime, corruption

Ooni, others extol late Laoye’s ideals

Vice Chancellor of Ojaja University in Ilorin, Prof. Jeleel Ojuade, has urged Nigerians to avoid killing, kidnapping, corruption, racism, and other vices.



Instead, he encouraged them to follow the example of the late Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, the 22nd Timi of Ede, who reigned from 1945 to 1975 before passing away. Ojuade gave the charge in his lecture during the anniversary banquet organised by the Laoye family in honour of the late monarch.



The event, which took place at Admus Hotel Banquet Hall in Ede, Osun State, themed: “Celebrating a Legacy of Rhythm and Royalty,” brought together traditional rulers, political leaders, captains of industry, clergy, scholars, family members, and friends from across the country.

Notable attendees included President Bola Tinubu, represented by Governing Council Chairman of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Prof. Taiwo Akanbi Olaiya; the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa II; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, represented by the Asoya of Ile Isoya, Oba Muraina Adebanjo Adedini; the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; the Asa Ooni of Ora-Igbomina, Oba Johnson Adekanmi Abikoye; Senator Lere Oyewunmi, representing Osun West Senatorial District; Governor Ademola Adeleke’s sister, Yeye Modupe Adeleke-Sanni; renowned Prophet Timothy Funsho Akande, and many others.

Ojuade, who described the late monarch as a cultural ambassador and icon, said: “Oba Laoye was not just a ruler, but a philosopher king who lived a fulfilled life.

“He was a bridge builder, a messenger, and a drum king whose rhythms communicated messages across communities. His legacy continues to resonate 50 years after his passing.”



The VC, therefore, encouraged Nigerians at all levels to learn from the drum’s lessons and reject crime, corruption, and other societal vices while embracing integrity, unity, and cultural values.

The Timi of Ede described Oba Laoye as a monarch whose influence extended beyond Ede, impacting the nation and beyond. The Orangun of Oke-Ila praised him as a visionary leader committed to societal development. Yeye Adeleke-Sanni remembered the late monarch as a fatherly figure who ensured her welfare and education while she was in Osogbo.



In his remark, Akande recounted the deep friendship between Oba Laoye and his late father, Prophet Samson Akande, noting the profound impact of the monarch’s passing on his family.

Meanwhile, the eldest daughter of the late Timi of Ede, Dorcas Monilola Laoye-Adewopo, described her father as accommodating, yet disciplined, urging young mothers to instill values in their children.



Her brother, Dr Anjola Laoye, expressed gratitude to all who attended the event. Prof. Adebambo Adewopo (SAN) hailed Oba Laoye as a rare royal father whose influence endures.

Chairman of the Event Planning Committee, Steve Laoye, described the late monarch as a unifying force whose imprints remain indelible. The event included the launch of a commemorative book, “Timi Adetoyese Laoye: Footprints of Royal Grace,” and the presentation of awards to prominent Nigerians.