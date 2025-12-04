Week-long blackout cripples daily life, businesses in Adamawa, Taraba

The ongoing week-long power outage across Adamawa and Taraba states has begun to take a serious toll on residents and businesses in the states, following a planned shutdown announced by the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).

The blackout, which commenced on Monday, December 1, 2025, according to Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), is part of an extensive maintenance project being carried out across major transmission facilities in the region.

As of the time of filing this report, several communities remain without power, with widespread disruptions to economic activities.

Areas affected include Jalingo, Zing, Lau, Mutum-Biyu, Mayo-Belwa, Jeda, Ganye and Toungo.

Residents in these communities have reported total darkness since the beginning of the exercise.

In Jalingo and Adamawa, business owners say the outage crippled their operations.

Many expressed frustration over rising cost of goods, particularly sachet water and chilled drinks, blaming the spike on the inability of vendors to power essential equipment.

Speaking with The Guardian, some small scale entrepreneurs said the shutdown made it nearly impossible to stay in business. They urged YEDC to expedite the maintenance process and restore power by the promised date of December 8, 2025.

YEDC had earlier explained that the outage was necessary to allow MBH Power Contractor to complete rehabilitation and reinforcement work at the 330/132KV and 132/33KV transmission stations in Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa State.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) also confirmed that the project includes connecting a turn-in-turn-out 330 kV transmission line, a development expected to strengthen the stability and reliability of electricity supply across the region.

“During the maintenance period, electricity supply from both the Mayo-Belwa and Jalingo transmission stations will be unavailable,” YEDC stated.