Wema Bank’s Hackaholics 6.0 empowers tech innovators in Akure, Zaria, Ibadan, Lagos

Wema Bank Hackaholics 6.0 has engaged over 3,000 young innovators and entrepreneurs in four cities, including the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; University of Ibadan (UI) and Purple Academy, Lagos, as part of its mission to empower youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

The programme brought together bright minds to create transformative solutions to real-world problems through masterclasses, ideation, and mentorship.

For four days in each location, participants were immersed in the full Hackaholics experience, from ideation to mentorship to pitch readiness, culminating in high-energy final pitches where the best ideas emerged.

In every location, three Ideathon winning teams; including one women-led group and two Hackathon teams walked away with invitations to compete at the Hackaholics 6.0 Grand Finale.

These teams now stand a chance to scale their solutions with the backing of Wema Bank’s innovation ecosystem

Speaking on the initiative, MD/CEO Wema Bank, Plc, Moruf Oseni, said, Hackaholics has always been about more than technology but about empowering young people to think differently, create boldly, and contribute solutions that can move the industry and nation forward.

“The level of talent and creativity we have witnessed so far further reinforces why we continue to invest in this programme. The innovative ideas and solutions coming out of the participants have the power to shape the future of financial services and beyond, and we are excited to see them come to life.”

“With over 12,000 applicants from 15 schools and $300,000 disbursed in funding, Hackaholics has established itself as a cornerstone of youth engagement and innovation in Nigeria.”