We’ve made huge investments in security to secure lives, businesses – Mbah

Enugu State Governor, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has said that his government has made huge investments in the security architecture of the state to secure lives and businesses.

Speaking at the Southeast Business and Investment Summit 2.0 held at Amadeo Event Centre Enugu, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, said it was clear the country was facing insecurity challenges, but noted that the government was doing everything it could to bring the situation under control.

“In Enugu, we have made huge investments in security to secure businesses, lives and others. The number of incidences is beginning to drop in Enugu drastically and rapidly.

“We may not be there yet, but we are working hard to get there. We have invested heavily in technology and intelligence gathering. Some of the successes and breakthroughs we have made are not those we would discuss publicly, but be assured that while you are asleep, we are working hard to ensure that you are protected,” he said.

Mbah, who thanked the organisers of the event, urged them to embrace disruptive innovations by adopting different approaches.