‘Why we won’t commemorate Saro-Wiwa, other fallen heroes’

President /CEO Ogoni Liberation Initiative, Dr Fabeke Douglas, has stated categorically that they won’t commemorate November 10 when Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight innocent environmental activists were unjustly executed for advocating justice for their people.

Fabeke, in statement made available to The Guardian in Abuja, explained it’s due to numerous threat messages they received, and in the light of the planned attack when over 1,000 individuals gathered for prayer, which involves security personnel from the Bori division held two months ago.

Also, a former delegate of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) at the United Nations, John Idamkue, has urged President Bola Tinubu to wipe away the tears of Ogoni people in Rivers State

Idamkue, an environmental public policy consultant and former trusted aide to the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, made the appeal in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday.

He lamented that successive Nigerian governments abandoned Ogoni ethnic nationality and failed to address issues which the late environmental activist, Saro-Wiwa, advocated for.

This is as Fabeke regretted that the heinous incidents that transpired on that day was an unprecedented attack in Africa’s and the world’s history, where they gathered for the innocent environmental activists and to pray for God’s intervention in Ogoniland and Niger Delta region in general.

“Many have inquired about the events we are organizing to commemorate this day”.

We wish to inform the public that we will not observe the day to share the ideology of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other fallen heroes with few important diplomatic leaders outside Nigeria.”

The OLI President declared that this incident will continue to remain fresh in their minds, and they are awaiting the police report on the cause of this grievous attack, which, but for divine intervention, would have resulted in loss of lives.

“Upon personal investigation, I discovered that numerous individuals were involved, including some whom I hold in high esteem. The incidents leading to the manipulated judgment against Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others were orchestrated by a high-level conspiracy involving evil conspirators from Ogoni.”

According to Dr Fabeke, these groups of people collaborated with those interested solely in exploiting Ogoni resources, rather than promoting the development of its people.

Explaining further, he maintained, “In this regard, we hereby announce to all members of the Ogoni Liberation Initiative to remain calm, as the organisation will not host any public events until we obtain answers regarding the events of September 27, 2025.

“We advise all members to continue praying and trusting in God to provide unexpected answers that will guarantee sustainable freedom for a better society. We have withdrawn from participating in public gatherings related to Ogoni issues until this matter is properly addressed.”

He therefore expressed concern that numerous young individuals have been unknowingly recruited into this evil circle, enticed by fleeting gains that cannot fulfill their destinies, but we are scared of their future. We pray that God will open their eyes and have mercy upon them.