Widow of late Bamidele Akingboye exonerated, seeks closure

The widow of the late Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (OBA) has requested space to begin mourning her husband, who passed away on September 3, 2025.

The request follows her recent exoneration by the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The legal advice signed by Dr Babajide Martins, Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, absolved Mrs Christiana Akingboye, her children and domestic staff of allegations of culpable homicide in the death of Chief Benson Akingboye.

The advice confirmed that the politician and business mogul died by suicide.

The legal advice clearly and unambiguously cleared all the suspects under investigation of any culpability and ordered the police to release them if they were still in detention.

It stated in part: “It is not in dispute that the deceased died; however, upon careful consideration of the CCTV recordings from the adjoining house of the deceased, the statements of the suspects, and the police investigation, it was revealed that none of the suspects were seen to have thrown the deceased from the top of the balcony, nor was any physical harm seen or deduced to have been inflicted on the deceased by the suspects.

“This rules out the second and third ingredients of the offence of murder against the suspects. The post-mortem did not find any injury that is consistent with the act of a third party.

“Also, the post-mortem indicates suicide, which cannot be excluded given the deceased’s bipolar disorder. In light of the foregoing, there is no prima facie case against all the suspects for the offence of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015, or for any offence in relation to the death of the deceased. Therefore, they should be released if still in police custody.”

Addressing reporters with her children in Lagos yesterday, Mrs Christiana Akingboye noted the difficult journey she and her family had gone through during the period.

She said: “I stand before you today as a wife, a mother, and a woman who has experienced profound loss.

“On September 3, 2025, my dear husband passed away. To the public, he may have been known for his public life, but to us, he was a husband, a father, a friend, and the centre of our family for nearly three and a half decades.

“In the period following his passing, my children and I found ourselves under intense public attention at a time when we should have been allowed to grieve privately. The weeks that followed were emotionally overwhelming, marked by speculation and commentary that compounded our pain.”

“Throughout this period, my family and I cooperated fully with all lawful processes and made ourselves available whenever required, even while navigating the shock and grief of our loss. It was a time of confusion, distress, and emotional exhaustion, particularly for our children.

“Today, that process has reached its conclusion.”

She expressed gratitude to the family, friends, and members of the wider community who stood by her with prayers, kindness, and understanding as well as her children, whose strength and resilience continue to be an inspiration.



“I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus Assembly, for their love, prayers, and support to my family during this very difficult and trying period.

“Let this moment serve as a reminder to us all that grief deserves compassion, that difficult questions must always be approached with care, and that justice must rest on evidence and due process. My family and I seek no controversy and no further debate.

“We seek only the dignity to mourn, to heal, and to move forward in peace,” she added.

Meanwhile, her counsel, Dr Sheriff Abiodun Adesanya, said following the conclusion of the matter, there is a human story that must not be lost.

According to him, this conclusion was not reached lightly but followed careful consideration of medical records, post-mortem findings, witness statements, and the totality of evidence placed before the state.



He said: “For months, this widow and her children lived under a cloud of suspicion, speculation, and public judgment, at a time when they should have been allowed to grieve privately. Instead of mourning a husband and father, they were forced to relive their loss repeatedly, answering questions no grieving family should have to

answer, carrying a burden they did not create.

“They have endured not only the pain of bereavement, but the torment of uncertainty, public commentary, and emotional exhaustion.

“Their children have had to grow up suddenly, learning far too early what it means to lose a patriarch and to watch that loss dissected in public.”

Regarding legal remedies, he said the family is yet to decide on them as they are now asking for space to finally begin the mourning process.