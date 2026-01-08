Widow shares final video of husband killed in Great Nigeria Building fire

The wife of a China-based cloth merchant who died after being trapped beneath rubble following a fire at the Great Nigeria Insurance House plaza in Lagos has shared an emotional final video of her husband.

The trader, identified as Nze Obum, was among those caught in the inferno that gutted the 25-storey building at Balogun Market, Lagos Island, on December 24, 2025. He was later confirmed dead after being trapped when part of the structure collapsed.

The fire, which reportedly started on the fourth floor, spread rapidly through the building, trapping traders inside. Obum was said to have been retrieving remaining stock from his shop behind the plaza when the collapse occurred.

His wife, who had recently given birth, disclosed that Obum had returned from China for Christmas to support his family and sell goods at the market. She shared a video of the couple dancing together on December 23, a day before the incident, describing it as their last moment together.

Related News

“This was my last dance with my hubby on the 23rd of December and death took away my source of joy, the father of my children on 24th December,” she wrote.

In a separate post, she paid tribute to her husband, saying the fire had “shattered” her life and describing him as the most kind-hearted man she had known. She added that even in death, he was thinking about his wife and children.

The tragedy has sparked widespread reactions online, with several social media users blaming authorities and emergency responders for the scale of the disaster.

Some questioned the effectiveness of the response to the fire, while others urged traders to prioritise personal safety over goods during emergencies.