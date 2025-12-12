Women’s empowerment platform to offer free PR training to 5000 female founders

Women’s empowerment platform, Queen Moremi, has announced a landmark initiative to provide free Public Relations (PR) training to 5,000 Nigerian female SME founders in 2026.

This program aims to equip women entrepreneurs with essential visibility and communication skills needed to stand out in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive digital and AI-driven business landscape.

Nigeria is home to one of Africa’s most vibrant SME sectors. According to reports from both SMEDAN and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), SMEs account for 96 per cent of all businesses in the country.

Nigerian women are playing an increasingly significant role within this sector, with over 41 per cent of micro-businesses and about 32 per cent of MSMEs led by women. In recent years, growth in female entrepreneurship has accelerated: A 2024 report indicated a 14.29 per cent rise in women-led businesses, showing continued upward momentum despite economic challenges.

Furthermore, Nigeria consistently ranks among the world’s top countries for women entrepreneurs due to necessity-driven business creation. In many states, women form the backbone of local economies, running businesses across retail, agriculture, fashion, beauty, food production, logistics, wellness and professional services. Yet despite this undeniable presence, visibility remains a major challenge.

In today’s digital marketplace, thousands of Nigerian SMEs compete each day for customer attention on social media, e-commerce platforms and within highly crowded local industries. The rise of AI-driven content, automated advertising and sophisticated digital branding has widened the gap between businesses that can tell compelling stories and those that cannot. Many women entrepreneurs-especially those running small, growing, or bootstrapped businesses-struggle with limited knowledge of PR, restricted networks and the high cost of communications expertise.

Queen Moremi’s free PR training program is designed to close this gap by helping female founders craft compelling brand stories relevant to the Nigerian market; build visibility using digital media and community networks; understand press engagement and local media landscapes; leverage AI tools for content creation and customer engagement and finally, increase profitability through stronger brand presence and trust.

Speaking on the initiative, Moremi Elekwachi, Founder of Queen Moremi, said: “Nigerian women are driving some of the most creative, resilient, and high-impact businesses in the country, yet many remain unseen in the markets they serve. In an age where digital visibility can determine business survival, our entrepreneurs need more than hard work, they need strategy, storytelling and the confidence to be visible. This training will empower 5,000 women with the tools to elevate their brands, scale sustainably and unlock new levels of profitability in 2026 and beyond.”

As more Nigerian women-led businesses gain visibility, they strengthen local economies, create jobs and expand the country’s entrepreneurship landscape. Empowering female founders with PR skills is not only a business move, it is an investment in Nigeria’s economic future.To apply for this program, visit the site at queenmoremi dot com and officialqueenmoremi on Instagram for more details.