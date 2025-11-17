Worship, reunion, fresh anointing mark Daystar 30th anniversary

As Daystar Christian Centre, Oregun, Lagos, clocks 30 years in God’s vineyard, its Visioner and Senior Pastor, Dr Sam Adeyemi, has said that the church has produced entrepreneurs who are multi-millionaires and billionaires across the globe.

He stressed that the next 30 years would centre on digital discipleship, leadership incubation and global transformation. Adeyemi, who spoke at the weekend, noted that 30 years of raising role models captured both gratitude and vision.

According to him, “the whole thing reminded me that when you build people, you build a future.” The Day Star Senior Pastor recalled that the vision started on November 17, 1995, in Bariga, Lagos, on the eve of its inaugural service that year and that about 30 of them gathered together to take Holy Communion and to commit the vision into God’s hand.

“God planted a vision not just to build a large church but to build strong people, men and women who would reflect His character, competence and capacity in everyday life and be a reference to a needy world. We didn’t know what lay ahead of us, but we believed His instructions to raise men and women who would reflect God’s character in every sphere of life and from that Daystar has grown into a global movement that touched millions through teachings, leadership training, media and community impact,” Adeyemi said.



Also, Dr Nike Adeyemi, while expressing her gratitude to God, described the success story of Daystar as that of grace that transformed ordinary people into extraordinary testimonies.



She said, “Every changed life you have ever seen connected to DayStar is a chapter of that story. For 30 years, we have witnessed how love and consistent teaching can heal, restore and awaken the sense of purpose. Our focus has always been on building people from the inside out spiritually, emotionally and mentally. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary with the theme: “A Mosaic of Changed Lives,” we invite everyone whose life has been touched by DayStar to share their transformation story.”



Meanwhile, one of the first remarkable sights of the day was the array of pastors and ministries represented, friends of the house, sons and daughters of the ministry, as well as partners in the gospel.