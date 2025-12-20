Xmas: CWC puts smiles on 200 women’s faces

Founder, Cosmopolitan Women Club (CWC), Onikepo Oshodi (left); Chairman, Kosofe Local Council, Moyo Ogunlewe; President, CWC, Dame Marie Fatayi-Williams; a beneficiary, Mrs Bola Akintunji; Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Bala Yusuf and Christiana Kuboye, during the distribution of food packs to indigent women at Kosofe Local Council Secretariat in Lagos.

As part of efforts aimed at putting smiles on faces of the female gender during this Yuletide season, members of the Cosmopolitan Women Club (CWC) recently provided food packs to over 200 women in Lagos. The event took place at Kosofe Local Government Secretariat in Lagos.

Its President, Marie Falayi-Williams, said: “We are touching lives positively. This is the second edition of the food bank project since I became president. It’s a social impact programme. Our objectives are touching lives, educating women, speaking up for the girl-child, giving scholarships and organising workshops.”

Founder, CWC, Onikepo Oshodi, noted the government could not do it alone. To her: “We have touched many lives. In fact, the Deputy Governor of Lagos Obafemi Hamzat expressed happiness with what we are doing. I thank the past and present President. If they have not done their part, we would not have been celebrating twenty years.”

Chairman of Kosofe Local Council, Moyosore Ogunlewe stated, “for two decades, the club has exemplified true spirit of sisterhood, charity and community service.

Today’s food packs represent more than material support. It symbolises hope, dignity and the assurance that our widows are not forgotten. This also aligns with our administration’s commitment of inclusive welfare.”