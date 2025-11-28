You can’t turn Bauchi into theatre of insecurity, Mohammed warns criminals

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has vowed that criminal elements will not be allowed to turn the state into a theatre of insecurity under his watch.

Speaking on Thursday in Bauchi while presenting the 2026 budget proposal, the Governor said his administration has invested heavily in ensuring that the state remains peaceful and secure.

He warned that anyone attempting to foment conflict would face the full weight of the law.

Mohammed cautioned traditional rulers and government officials against aiding criminal activities by harbouring bandits, shielding criminal elements, or engaging in illegal sale of government grazing reserves.

He stressed that his administration would not allow forests in the state to become safe havens for banditry.

“Let me issue a very clear and unambiguous warning: Bauchi has sacrificed a lot to attain the current level of peace and stability. Therefore, we will not allow criminal elements, by whatever name they call themselves, to turn our state into a theatre of insecurity,” he said.

“Anyone who attempts to bring banditry, kidnapping, terrorism or any other form of violent crime into Bauchi will face the full wrath of the law. They will have to pass through all the citizens of Bauchi, because we are all policemen today.

“I swear to you, before Almighty Allah, that anyone who tries to create conflict in this state will be dealt with decisively within the confines of the law and the institution.”

The Governor said his administration remains vigilant and is working around the clock to keep the state safe.

“We have people in all the nooks and crannies giving us information. Sometimes, information may be arbitrary, but it is better than having nothing. We use such intelligence judiciously to assist security agencies and strengthen safety across the state,” he said.

Mohammed urged emirs, traditional title holders, and local government chairmen to act responsibly.

“No traditional leader, village head, or government official must partake in or tolerate criminal activities—whether harbouring bandits, negotiating illegal settlements, or selling community farmlands, forest reserves or grazing areas without state approval.

“Anyone found aiding, abetting, or giving cover to criminals, or illegally disposing of land and forest resources, even at the Ministry of Lands, will be dealt with severely,” he warned.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to stopping illegal deforestation, illegal mining, illegal charcoal production, and the use of forests as criminal hideouts.

“We will continue to balance the needs of farmers, herders, investors, and future generations in a responsible manner. But we will not allow any forest, mountain, or settlement in Bauchi State to become a sanctuary for bandits and other criminal elements,” he said.