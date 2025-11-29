Yuletide: C’River govt orders closure of 8 Miles roadside markets

As part of preparations for the Yuletide celebrations and Carnival Calabar 2025, the Cross River State Government, through the Ministry of Environment, has intensified sanitary measures across the state, including the closure of 8 Miles roadside markets.

The Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Moses Osogi, who disclosed this during the November edition of the statewide environmental sanitation exercise in Calabar, said, “it has become imperative to upscale sanitation due to the expected influx of tourists who will troop into the state for the festive season”.

Osogi, who emphasised the need for a free flow of human and vehicular traffic along major streets in the metropolis, explained that indiscriminate trading on pedestrian walkways not only obstructs movement but also constitutes an environmental nuisance.

Hon. Osogi noted that the ministry is working tirelessly to ensure that tourists and visitors enjoy the serene and clean environment for which the state is known.

The commissioner also expressed displeasure over environmental violations and poor sanitary conditions at the abattoir in Marian. During his inspection of the slaughterhouse, he described the environment as unhealthy for both workers and consumers of its products. He questioned management about their noncompliance with sanitation regulations.

Osogi further noted that the November sanitation exercise marks the last for 2025, but assured that other environmental activities, such as desilting of drainage systems, waste evacuation, and pruning of worn-out trees, will continue to maintain the state’s clean status.

The commissioner led the Environmental Task Force, ministry staff, NGOs, volunteers, and security personnel through major streets in Calabar, arresting offenders and impounding vehicles belonging to sanitation defaulters.

In separate interviews, some residents expressed appreciation for the government’s efforts to improve citizens’ living conditions.

At the time of filing this report, defaulters were being tried at the state’s mobile courts.

In other news, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has flagged off the 2025 Carnival Dry-run, heralding the beginning of what promises to be a spectacle of celebration of culture, unity, and creativity as the iconic event marks 20 years of existence.

Speaking at the Millennium Park in Calabar, where the ceremony took place, Governor Otu expressed immense excitement and optimism about this year’s edition, describing it as a historic convergence of reconciliation, cultural revival, and global attraction for Africa’s biggest street party.

“I feel very excited and so glad that this coincidence has happened,” Governor Otu said. “Like the Bible says, all things work together for good for those who trust in the Lord. God knew why He made it so, that today we are not only celebrating reconciliation and unity but also marking the 20th anniversary of the Calabar Carnival.”

The governor, while extending a warm invitation to tourists and fun-seekers across the world, assured that the 2025 Carnival Calabar Festival would be one of the most vibrant and colourful editions ever witnessed.

“I am welcoming the whole world to come to Calabar and enjoy this great party with us,” he declared. “If you do not come, you are going to miss too much. The theme this year, ‘Traces of Time’, captures our journey through culture, creativity, and transformation. You will see your heritage beautifully displayed right here in Calabar, the home of culture and heritage.”