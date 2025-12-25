Yuletide: Group supports indigent women with cash, skills training in Lagos

A non-profit organisation, Voice of Hope Movement, has distributed N50,000 each to seven indigent women in Oshodi/Isolo Local Council of Lagos State as Christmas and New Year support for their small businesses.

The convener of the movement, Mrs Uche Ofomata, said five beneficiaries were selected from different wards in the Oshodi/Isolo community, while two others were drawn from Alimosho and Ikorodu. She explained that the initiative was aimed at giving back to society and putting smiles on the faces of people in need during the festive season.

Ofomata said the gesture reflected her belief in giving generously, noting that God loves cheerful givers. The programme also featured skills acquisition and training sessions designed to bring women together and prepare them for the year 2026.

She described the movement as a voice for the voiceless in communities, particularly women and the girl child, and called for unity and partnerships among women. According to her, unity would enable women to break barriers and effect positive change in their communities and the country at large.

Looking ahead to 2026, Ofomata said the movement had lined up several programmes to support vulnerable women, especially during International Women’s Day and International Girl Child Day celebrations.

She added that activities planned for the period include training programmes for young women, with a focus on menstrual education, as well as cooking competitions and other empowerment initiatives.