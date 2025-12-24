Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 1,293 officers to Delta

In a sweeping security operation ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Delta State has deployed no fewer than 1,293 personnel across the state, underscoring mounting concerns over public safety and the protection of critical national assets during the festive season.

The deployment, ordered by the Delta State Commandant of the NSCDC, Chinedu Igbo, brings together officers drawn from specialised units, including the Armed Squad, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Vandal Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Tactical and other Component Units.

According to a statement issued by the state command’s spokesperson, Anthony Uchenna, the scale of the operation is designed to ensure “watertight security” before, during and after the Yuletide.

Beyond conventional patrols, Rapid Response and Patrol Teams have been strategically assigned across the state’s three senatorial districts, while the newly reorganised Female Squad teams will conduct routine patrols in major towns throughout the festive period.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), a long-standing vulnerability in Delta State.

Commandant Igbo has ordered 24-hour surveillance of oil and gas installations and continuous patrols of the First and Second Niger Bridges—facilities whose disruption would have far-reaching economic and security implications.

While the NSCDC has urged residents to celebrate without fear, the deployment also serves as a reminder of persistent security challenges that tend to spike during festive periods, including armed robbery, vandalism and infrastructure attacks.

Commandant Igbo reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to working with sister security agencies to clamp down on criminal elements, pledging that miscreants would be “apprehended and brought to book.”